How Many Times Has Larry Ellison Married? Even the Media Can't Keep Count Larry Ellison seemingly collects ex-wives the same way he collects his billions of dollars. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET

When Larry Ellison briefly leapfrogged Elon Musk in September 2025 to become the richest man in the world, a lot of people had the same reaction: wait, who is this guy? Sure, if you work in the tech or finance field, you know him as the Oracle co-founder with a personal fortune north of $200 billion. For the casual observer, however, discovering the story of Larry Ellison's married life is almost as fascinating — and far more chaotic — than his business empire.

Here’s the thing: the man can build a tech empire, but marriage? That’s been another story entirely. Unfortunately, trying to nail down his relationship history feels a little like putting together a puzzle with a few missing pieces. Depending on what outlet you’re reading, Larry has either been married five times … or six. Keep reading as we dive into his lengthy relationship history.

How many times Larry Ellison has been married is a puzzle that even reporters can’t seem to solve.

On paper, it looks straightforward. Larry has a long trail of ex-wives, starting with Adda Quinn in the late 1960s, then Nancy Wheeler Jenkins in the 1970s, followed by Barbara Boothe in the 1980s. Fast-forward to 2003, and he wed novelist Melanie Craft in a star-studded ceremony. That marriage ended in 2010.

Here’s where things start to blur. Many outlets stop counting after Melanie Craft and jump straight to Larry’s current marriage, claiming he’s tied the knot five times. But Wikipedia lists another name in the mix: Nikita Kahn, an actress and model, who was widely described as his wife until they split around 2020. If you include her, the tally goes up to six. It’s the kind of confusion you rarely see with someone so public. When the media can’t even agree on the math, you know his love life has been messy.

After a long list of ex-wives, his current wife is decades younger.

What’s clear, at least, is who Larry is married to now. His current wife, Jolin Zhu — also known as Zhu Keren — is a Chinese entrepreneur who is nearly five decades younger than him, according to Hello! Magazine. At 81, Larry is a grandfather figure in Silicon Valley, while Zhu is reportedly in her early thirties.

If the “fifth or sixth” debate wasn’t enough to get people talking, the 47-year age gap certainly did. It’s one of those details that makes Larry’s personal life feel just as headline-grabbing as his net worth.

While he's successful in business, his love life is described by many as chaotic.

Larry’s reputation in tech is ironclad. As The Guardian points out, he’s not just the man behind Oracle — he’s an investor, a yachtsman, an island owner, and now, briefly, the richest man in the world. His personal record, however, shows that he has not been nearly as successful in love as he has been in finance.