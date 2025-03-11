Elon Musk's Net Worth Is Dropping as Tesla's Stock Price Continues to Slide Elon Musk's net worth has fallen precipitously in 2025. By Joseph Allen Published March 11 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Few men have been in the news more in the past two months than Elon Musk. The world's richest man is also one of the most powerful men in government, and the combination of those two facts has made him omnipresent in political news in recent months.

It has also, not coincidentally, turned plenty of people into ardent Musk haters, so much so that there are now protests outside of Tesla buildings and hacktivists attempting to take down X. Following all of this news, and a general decline in the stock market, many want to know whether Elon Musk's net worth is falling. Here's what we know.

Is Elon Musk's net worth in decline?

Musk's net worth took a major hit over a few days in March 2025. In 2025, his net worth has already declined by more than $100 billion according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. The main reason for the decline was the decline in Tesla's stock price, which is where the majority of Musk's fortune comes from. The stock hit a peak price of $479.86 on Dec. 17, 2024, as investors thought that the Trump administration would be good to the company.

In the weeks since, amidst the Trump tariffs and the protests of Tesla, the stock dropped precipitously, and hovered around $222 in early March, which is less than half of what it was in December. Given how much of Musk's worth is tied to Tesla, it's unsurprising that his net worth dropped precipitously as a result. Musk owns about 13 percent of the company, which has seen floundering global sales amidst increased international competition.

Of course, the people most likely to buy Teslas, wealthy liberals who care about the environment, are the very people that Musk has alienated, leaving Tesla without one of its primary consumer bases. It's gotten so bad that some Tesla owners have rebranded their vehicles (usually unconvincingly) so that it seems like they own a Rivian or some other car brand, or added stickers to make it clear what their political beliefs are.

since Elon Musk took up the DOGE role



- Tesla stock price is down nearly 50%

- his net worth is down $132bn

- Wall Street cut Tesla growth forecasts

- SpaceX Starship failed two launches

- Twitter is experiencing major outagespic.twitter.com/5cV7SxrE3u — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) March 11, 2025

As of March 11, though, Musk was still the wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $301 billion. Tesla's stock movement might not be done, but the stock price is unlikely to fall to zero. It remains to be seen exactly what the impact of Trump's escalating tariffs will be in the long term, although in the short term it has led to a stock market drop off in fear of a recession.