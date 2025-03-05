What Does "Musk Steals" Mean? House Democrats Displayed Signs to Protest Trump Speech House Democrats protested Elon Musk's role in Washington by displaying "Musk Steals" signs as Trump addressed Congress. By Ivy Griffith Published March 5 2025, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As 2025 kicked off, the United States political landscape was starkly divided. With Republicans in charge of every branch of government and Democrats scrambling to find purchase, stakes were high and tensions were higher as President Donald Trump stood up before a joint meeting of Congress in March 2025 to make his address.

While Republicans seemed to settle in for a typical speech, Democrats made a ruckus, with one Representative getting ejected by House security. Others held signs, with some reading "Protect Veterans" and others reading, "Protect Medicaid." But some held signs reading, "Musk Steals." What exactly does "Musk Steals" mean, and why does billionaire Elon Musk rate a protest on the House floor?

What does "Musk Steals" mean? House Democrats elevated the phrase to national conversation amid Trump's Congressional address.

As Trump addressed both chambers of Congress on March 4, 2025, the different political parties were divided in their response. Republicans clapped enthusiastically, and Democrats were either stoned-faced and holding up signs or calling out in protest. Among the signs displayed, "Musk Steals" was prominent. But what does it mean?

Elon Musk has run roughshod over the government since Trump took office. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon and his tech buddies have strong-armed their way into multiple vital agencies, helping themselves to ample privileged information including national security and taxpayer private information. Elon's presence in Washington is highly controversial, as he is not an elected official.

"Musk Steals" is open to interpretation, but it likely relates to his decision to take control of the U.S. Treasury and his avowed plans to gut the Social Security Administration, despite all being funded by taxpayer dollars. Whether or not Elon has the authority to make the changes he has made is a question left to the experts, but few people seem to readily have the answers.

Protests against Musk have become as omnipresent as those against Trump.

However, what many people can seem to agree on is that Elon's presence in Washington is concerning. As a billionaire, Elon's agenda is likely his own and critics have questioned whether he really has the interests of the American people in mind with his cost-slashing efforts and "bull in a China shop" approach to restructuring the government.

Online, people have suggested that it's Elon who is really in charge of the government, often calling him "President Elon" or "President Musk." Those same people have expressed worry that Elon has far too much power and control for someone who was not elected to a position of power and that Trump has allowed him to take the reins. NBC Nightly News shared a video of Trump's first cabinet meeting, with Elon standing in a position of power and leading the meeting as Trump slumped in his seat.

@nbcnightlynews President Trump's first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was dominated by Elon Musk, who took the floor at the start of the meeting to explain the work his DOGE group is doing. The appearance comes as reports surface of inaccuracies in DOGE's claims of specific savings, an audit by the Government Accountability Office, and a bevy of lawsuits making their ways through the courts. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports from Washington. ♬ original sound - NBC Nightly News Source: TikTok / @nbcnightlynews

Protests all around the world have featured signs accusing Musk of taking over the government, with people decrying his unelected position of power in signs and chants.

