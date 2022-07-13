'Big Brother' Star Joseph "Pooch" Pucciarelli Has Had an Impressive Football Career — Where Does He Coach?
Over the last two-plus decades, CBS's Big Brother has been delighting fans with his unique take on the reality competition format. By isolating a group of people (known as houseguests) together in a house where they're forced to compete against one another until only one is left standing, the show has created some truly memorable moments throughout the years that it has been on the air.
One of the more recent Big Brother houseguests to garner a lot of attention from fans has been Joseph "Pooch" Pucciarelli. So, what do we know about him? Where does he coach football? Keep reading for a breakdown on the known details surrounding the 24-year-old's life.
Where does Pooch coach football? He has quite an impressive history with the sport.
Despite only being 24 years old, Pooch has accomplished quite a lot in the realm of football. Per TrendzJoint, Pooch attended Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island, NY. His remarkable efforts on the field led to him being named as an OLB on the CHSFL all-star team during his senior year.
Pooch's first college experience was at Stevenson University in Stevenson, Md., and he played collegiate football for the school's team for two seasons. However, his early college days were reportedly marred with various injuries that compromised his ability to play the sport. Pivoting based off of that, Pooch transferred to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., where he became a student assistant coach at the university's powerhouse football program.
He joined as a student assistant coach at FAU in the summer of 2018, but thanks to a transformative 2019 season he was promoted to the team's defensive graduate assistant in August 2020. Talk about making the best of a bad situation!
Nowadays, Pooch's competitive spirit is out in full force on 'Big Brother.'
Despite having injuries that prevented him from continuing his collegiate football career, Pooch is getting a different shot at showing off his competitive edge by participating in Big Brother. As the youngest contestant currently on the show, Pooch is stacked against some fierce competition. However, the skills that playing and coaching football have taught him are already proving to be integral to his success as he attempts to nab the show's coveted $750,000 cash prize.
It goes without saying that the rest of the Big Brother season will be filled with plenty of hilarity, drama, and one definite big win.
Be sure to check out the latest season of Big Brother, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.