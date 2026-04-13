Where Does Sam Altman Live, and What Do We Know About the Attack on His Property? Unfortunately, Sam's heartfelt plea didn't work, as that same property was attacked a second time just two days later. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 13 2026, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of violence. Being both a billionaire and the CEO of the extremely controversial OpenAI has put Sam Altman in a naturally dangerous situation. In fact, his house has recently been targeted twice, raising questions about the tech giant's security situation.

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Now, the public is wondering where Sam lives, the exact motivation for the attacks, and if anyone's been arrested. Does Sam's being a target now mean anyone involved in the world of AI is at risk? Or was Sam's property targeted due to his wealth, and it really isn't that deep?

Source: MEGA

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Where does Sam Altman live?

Sam has several residences, with his real estate portfolio totalling $124 million. His properties include a Napa Valley ranch, an oceanfront estate in Hawaii, and a San Francisco mansion with three adjacent lots connected to the property. The latter home was the target of the recent attacks.

It's worth noting that Sam has a husband and child, both of whom live with the controversial CEO. While no attack on private property is ever justified, it's even more inexcusable when innocent children may be on the premises. Thankfully, nobody has been hurt in either incident.

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Source: MEGA

Here's everything we know about the attack.

The first attack on Sam's San Francisco property took place on April 10, 2026, when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the home. Later that day, security at OpenAI headquarters reported threats were being made to the building by a suspect who was identical to the cocktail-throwing attacker. Police apprehended 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama from Texas. Presumably, Daniel was so intent on attacking Sam that he traveled all the way from Texas to California to carry out his plans.

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After the incident, Sam made a blog post with a photo of his husband and baby. He wrote, "Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything. Images have power, I hope. Normally, we try to be pretty private, but in this case, I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me."

Source: MEGA

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Unfortunately, Sam's heartfelt plea didn't work, as that same property was attacked a second time just two days later. This time, things escalated even further, as two suspects opened fire on the home. The drive-by shooting took place on April 12, and police currently hold 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein and 25-year-old Amanda Tom in custody as suspects. While the police are still investigating, it seems that San Francisco resident Amanda was the owner of the vehicle used in the attack.

What was the motivation behind the attacks?

While both investigations are still ongoing, and police are currently raiding Daniel's home, we can infer the motivation for the attacks. As mentioned, Daniel had made threats towards OpenAI headquarters, meaning that he was attacking Sam's business as opposed to the attack being about robbing the billionaire's home. Furthermore, police found the suspect had written a manifesto that contained the names and addresses of other prominent people within the AI sector.

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Source: MEGA

At this point in time, law enforcement is comfortable assuming that Daniel was motivated by anti-AI sentiments. While the second attackers' motivation has not yet been determined, it seems likely they had similar motives. As the risk of entire careers being replaced by AI increases, people have a lot of fear and uncertainty around how they'll earn a living if AI takes over the workforce.