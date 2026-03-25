OpenAI Is Shutting Down Its Video Generation App Sora Just Months After Launch OpenAI's decision to shut down Sora was a pivot toward business uses for AI. By Joseph Allen Updated March 25 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: OpenAI

Ever since OpenAI's ChatGPT first emerged, there has been a contingent of people who wonder whether AI is a bubble that is set to burst. That's not to say that AI is totally useless, but that its value to the overall economy might be somewhat overstated. Those who think a bubble is set to burst felt vindicated following the announcement that OpenAI was shutting down Sora, its video generation app.

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Following the news that OpenAI was shuttering the app, many wanted to know why they had made that decision. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Why did OpenAI shut down Sora?

OpenAI announced on March 24 that it would be shutting down the app, explaining that they were making the decision to focus on other priorities. “As we focus and compute demand grows, the Sora research team continues to focus on world simulation research to advance robotics that will help people solve real-world, physical tasks,” an OpenAI spokesperson explained, per CNN.

The company also explained that it had to make trade-offs on products that come with high compute costs. Sora was launched in 2025 to much fanfare, and as the first app that OpenAI had launched since ChatGPT. The app was instantly popular, but also came under immediate criticism from users who felt that it was infringing creative copyrights and leading to an increase in "AI slop" across the internet.

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In December, OpenAI struck a deal with Disney that would have allowed its characters to be used in AI-generated content on Sora. Given that Sora is now shutting down, that deal will not move forward. “We respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere,” a Disney spokesperson said.

We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on… — Sora (@soraofficialapp) March 24, 2026 Source: X/@soraofficialapp

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Disney said that it “will continue to engage with AI platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators.” Apparently, OpenAI's decision to shut down Sora is part of a broader move away from consumer products and toward products that are more tailored to business use cases, as The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

This announcement also comes as OpenAI is facing more competition than ever from companies like Anthropic and Google. When ChatGPT first launched, OpenAI seemed like the premier option for AI. As time has gone by, though, other rival services have come to be favored for one reason or another. Anthropic's Claude model is known for being particularly adept at handling coding tasks, for example.