True Crimes Fans Want to Know Where Killer Aileen Wuornos's Girlfriend Is Now

Fans of true crime want to know where the girlfriend of serial killer Aileen Wuornos is now. Wournos was convicted of killing six men in Florida back in the 1980s and '90s, and her story is the subject of a Netflix documentary, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers. Wuornos was actually thought to have killed at least seven men after meeting them on Florida highways, where she was a sex worker.

She was finally arrested in January of 1991 after an investigative collaboration between several states. Wuornos was convicted of murdering six men and given a death sentence. She was executed by lethal injection in 2002 after spending six years on death row. Her girlfriend at the time of the murders testified against Wuornos at her murder trial, and people are curious where she is now.

Where is Aileen Wuornos's girlfriend now?

Wuornos's story was the subject of the 2003 film Monster, starring Charlize Theron as Wuornos and Christina Ricci as her girlfriend, whose name is Selby in the film. According to Biography, the police were originally looking for two women for the murders, which caused Wuornos's girlfriend to leave the state. She was later found in Pennsylvania and made a deal with the authorities to provide evidence against her in exchange for immunity.

According to All That's Interesting, Wuornos's ex-girlfriend did not make eye contact with her when she testified against her, and she reportedly lives a quiet life out of the public eye.

Tyria Moore testified at Aileen Wuornos's murder trial.

The real name of Wuornos's ex-girlfriend is Tyria Moore. She reportedly thought that Wuornos was raped by her first victim, who was later identified as a convicted rapist. However, Wuornos began stealing from her victims and would come back to the couple's home with their cars or other belongings. The police had Moore call Wuornos in jail, and Wuornos reportedly said on tape, "You’re innocent. I’m not gonna let you go to jail. Listen, if I have to confess, I will."

Moore testified that Wuornos casually admitted to killing one of the men as they watched TV, per the Tampa Bay Times. "We were just sitting around watching TV, drinking a few beers — a typical night," she testified. "She said she had shot and killed a man that day. ... She said she had put the body in the woods under a rug."

Moore also testified that her girlfriend had come home with one of the victims' cars, a Cadillac, and then moved the couple to a new apartment from their hotel. Despite questions about Wuornos's mental health, she was convicted and later put to death.