This Is Where 'Beat Shazam' Is Filmed, in Case You Were Wondering

Even if you've never watched the show Beat Shazam , you've probably played some kind of version of it all by yourself. Have you ever heard a song at the grocery store and tried to identify it before whipping out your Shazam app? Been at a party that's playing a song you recognize but can't quite name? You'd try to figure it out before opening up Shazam. Imagine that, but a show, hosted by Jamie Foxx .

If you do follow the show, then you probably now that after Season 3 wrapped up, a fourth season was given the green light to premiere in 2020, but it ended up getting pushed back, thanks to the pandemic. It ended up premiering June 3, 2021. If you're wondering whether filming looked different because of the pandemic, read on. (Spoiler: Not really.)

Where is 'Beat Shazam' filmed?

Beat Shazam, since Season 1, has been filmed in Los Angeles. The show is specifically filmed and produced in CBS Television City, which is located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District. Fun fact: If you want to visit, you're also within walking distance from the famous Los Angeles mall, The Grove. And you're also near endless delicious restaurants, including the iconic Canter's Deli (on 419 N Fairfax Ave).

A majority of game shows are filmed in the Hollywood and Burbank studios in Los Angeles, including Paramount, Raleigh studios, and the Warner Bros. studios (those are the major ones, but there are far more located across all of Los Angeles).

There have been several renovations at CBS Television City which includes adding four more sound stages. It makes sense that the music game show Beat Shazam is filmed there, because the sound quality and setup is probably better than other studios. Every single episode has been filmed at the CBS studio.

Other TV shows are produced at CBS Television City, including The Young and the Restless, Real Time With Bill Maher, and The X Factor.

Do you want to be in LA when Beat Shazam starts looking for people who want to be in the audience in Season 5 (if it's renewed)? Check out this website (On Camera Audiences) and sign up to be notified when the show returns. The instructions state, "Submit your information to be notified when more dates are added for this show or similar shows and TV events." You have to be 18 or older.

Source: On Camera Audiences

Other requirements include: Having access to Skype for interviews with the crew and products, and the ability to travel and be in Los Angeles. It's also recommended that candidates include a video of themselves for best chances to get on the show.

If traveling is out of the question, you can also play along at home and potentially win a $10,000 cash prize. Find out more on how to play Beat Shazam from home here!

