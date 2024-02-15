Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge You Asked, We Answered: Where in the World Is 'The Challenge' Star Berna Canbeldek From? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 15 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: MTV

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential major spoilers for the Season 39 finale of The Challenge. Throughout the years, the fiercest competitors of The Challenge keep coming back for more, aiming for another shot at claiming the coveted grand prize. Among these seasoned contestants is Berna Canbeldek.

But before Berna embarked on her epic adventures in The Challenge, she conquered three seasons of Survivor Turkey like a true champion. With that in mind, the burning question on everyone's lips: Where is Berna from? Keep scrolling as we uncover the mystery behind the reality star's roots.



Where is 'The Challenge' star Berna Canbeldek from?

Now, let's direct our attention to Berna's origins! Just like her Battle for a New Champion co-star, Colleen Schneider, Berna hails from Germany. However, there's a notable distinction — while Colleen calls Cologne her hometown, the brunette's roots are firmly planted in the capital city of Berlin.

Berna's upbringing and early years are rooted in Berlin; she even pursued her education at the State School of Ballet and Acrobatics, as well as the Transform Acting School, both situated within the bustling city.



It's also important to note that Berna's parents are Turkish, shaping her cultural identity. At a pivotal juncture in her life, she relocated to Turkey, where she eventually joined the ranks of Survivor Turkey. At the time of writing, however, Berna resides once again in Germany.

Does Berna win 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion'?

Get ready for the epic conclusion of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion! In this thrilling two-part finale, the remaining seven competitors — Corey Lay, Emanuel Neagu, Justin "Jay" Starrett, Colleen Schneider, Moriah Jadea, Nurys Mateo, and Berna Canbeldek — go head-to-head for the crown.