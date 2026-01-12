'Fear Factor: House of Fear' Is a Scary Reboot Filmed in an Idyllic Place We can't wait to be disgusted by this new iteration of 'Fear Factor.' By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 12 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Hulu

When it comes to extremely gross content, Fear Factor was the place to go if you wanted to feel sick to your stomach. Before Joe Rogan was dropping takes on his podcast, he was dropping challenges on a hard-to-watch television show. He was kind of a hardcore version of MrBeast, except his demands included things like shoveling roadkill, then eating it. We wish that were a joke.

Article continues below advertisement

The stunt-filled game show first ran from 2001 to 2006 and was hosted by Joe, who was the purveyor of painful dares. It originally aired on NBC and was briefly revived in 2011, only to last a single season. MTV took a swing in 2017, but history repeated itself when the show ended after one year. It's back again in 2026 with a new host in the form of the king of pranks, Johnny Knoxville. Where is Fear Factor: House of Fear filmed?

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

'Fear Factor: House of Fear' is filmed in the most charming place.

If you're someone who loves a good Hallmark holiday movie, then you're gonna love where Fear Factor: House of Fear is filmed. Both can be found in Vancouver, Canada, a place of fake romance and real terror. They really said, let's export some of our most upsetting stuff to our neighbors in the north, and we aren't referring to our politics!

We confirmed this thanks to social media posts from FOX 5 reporter Paul Milliken, who hopped a plane from Atlanta to Vancouver back in September 2025. Not only did he visit the set of the show as they were filming, but this "lucky" journalist got to participate in a challenge of his own. For Paul's sake, we hope he got paid triple for this.

Article continues below advertisement

He couldn't say much at the time, but since the show's premiere in January 2026, Paul has revealed a bit more. "So, remember when I visited the set of the new Fear Factor: House of Fear in Vancouver last year?" he asked in a post to Facebook. "Well, here's what I didn't tell you: I took part in a challenge." He teased out what went down, promising to reveal more in an upcoming segment. Based on the photos Paul shared, it looks like he bugged out, literally.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Knoxville is bringing us another 'Jackass' movie.

Speaking of Johnny Knoxville and people who volunteer to put themselves into tough spots, another Jackass movie is coming down the pipeline. According to Variety, Jackass 5 is coming to theaters in June 2026. At this point, we are deeply worried about everyone's bone density.