Herbert James Melton Was Glad to Be Arrested After 20 Months on the Run

“He said he was too scared to turn himself in,” said arresting Detective C.J. Mitchell told the Chronicle. “He’d lost a lot of weight — he said it was from worrying. He was glad the chase was over.”

The news of Melton’s arrest came as a shock to his then-girlfriend, 40-year-old Tammy Garcia, who had been living with Melton for more than a year by that point. “I know what you’re saying about him can’t be true,” Garcia told the Chronicle after hearing of her boyfriend’s arrest. “I can’t believe he would do anything at all like that. He was very good to me, good to my family. My whole family loves him.”