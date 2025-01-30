Where Is Jim Acosta Going After Departing CNN? He Has Some Big Plans "Hey guys! I’ve started something new. Go check it out!" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 30 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of CNN anchors, Jim Acosta's name is perhaps one of the best known. Jim has been a staple on the major broadcast network for nearly twenty years, and has covered topics from gas prices and toilet paper runs to the COVID epidemic, as well as serving as the CNN White House Correspondent.

But now Jim is out at CNN, leaving fans to bemoan the loss of one of their most trusted anchors. So where is Jim going next after leaving CNN? Here's what we know about his next big moves and a little peek at the snipes he and President Donald Trump took at one another as Jim signed off the air for the last time at CNN.

Here's where Jim Acosta is going after CNN.

On Jan. 28, 2025, Jim sat down in front of the cameras for his last on-air show at CNN. He told audiences, "You may have seen some reports about me and the show, and after giving all of this some careful consideration, and weighing alternative time slots they had offered me, I've decided to move on." The departure came from a disagreement over the network's plan to move his show to a midnight time slot from the morning slot it previously occupied.

This means his show would likely air to fewer viewers, and Jim wasn't comfortable with the alternatives they presented. Luckily, fans didn't have to wait too long to learn where their favorite anchor was moving. Later that same day, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about his new career path.

Jim captioned the post, "Hey guys! I’ve started something new. Go check it out!" In the post, he shared a short video explaining that he would be going independent "at least for now." He will be hosting his own series, The Jim Acosta Show, through Substack. There, he will discuss the day's news and politics, keeping fans up-to-date with the same kind of coverage they've come to expect.

Jim, a long-time Donald Trump critic, had a little back-and-forth with Trump on his way out at CNN.

Jim's departure is noteworthy because of the rumors surrounding it. While rumors that he was fired from CNN appear to be unfounded, other rumors suggest that there's a concerning motive behind his departure. Jim has long been an outspoken critic of newly-reminted President Trump, and the two have gone head-to-head many times. Some have speculated that CNN changed his time slot in an effort to appease the president, who often takes aim at news coverage he feels is unflattering.

In his sign-off video, Jim aimed some criticism in the direction of the president, telling viewers, "Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and hope. And we’ll keep this conversation going."

Trump, meanwhile, appeared to be thrilled to learn that Jim was leaving. He posted to his social media app, Truth Social, that the anchor's departure was "really good news." He called Jim "one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history" and "a major sleazebag."

