Leslie Skyes of Channel 7 News May Not Be Behind the Desk for a Serious Reason

One of the reasons Leslie may be away from the news desk is because her mother, Sylvia Mae Thierry Sykes, passed away. On July 6, 2021, Leslie posted a tribute to her mother on her Instagram . "Sylvia Mae Thierry Sykes Sunrise: 11.28.36 – Sunset: 7.5.21 Always in my heart," she wrote in the post's caption. As of now, this is her latest post.

It's possible that Leslie is grieving and has taken time off of work to process everything. She's not only a news anchor, but she's also a wife and mother. Leslie is married to Patrick W. Spann, and together they have one son.

It's unclear when fans will see Leslie on air again, but it may just be a matter of time.

We offer Leslie and her loved ones our sincere condolences at this time.