Leslie Skyes of Channel 7 News May Not Be Behind the Desk for a Serious Reason

Leslie Skyes of Channel 7 News May Not Be Behind the Desk for a Serious ReasonBy Kori Williams
Jul. 26 2021, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Fans of Channel 7 News in Los Angeles have been missing a familiar face on their TV screens. Anchor Leslie Sykes has been with the network for decades to the point where she may have fans who have grown up with her face starting their day.
So, where is Leslie? Many people are thinking she's left Channel 7 News behind which could make sense considering she's been with the ABC7 since 1994. But she's been quiet about her whereabouts on social media. Here's what we know about where she went and what this means moving forward.
Where Is Leslie Sykes?
As of now, there's no official word on where Leslie is. She hasn't spoken about her absence on any of her social media and her most recent Instagram post is from July 6. There has also been no official announcement from the network about where she's been or when fans can expect her to return to the air.
It's likely that Leslie has just taken some personal time away. Although she didn't post about being away from her job, her latest Instagram post does suggest that she's been through something serious in her personal life. She hasn't given too many details, but her fans may not see her on TV for some time.
Leslie's mother passed away.
One of the reasons Leslie may be away from the news desk is because her mother, Sylvia Mae Thierry Sykes, passed away. On July 6, 2021, Leslie posted a tribute to her mother on her Instagram. "Sylvia Mae Thierry Sykes Sunrise: 11.28.36 – Sunset: 7.5.21 Always in my heart," she wrote in the post's caption. As of now, this is her latest post.
It's possible that Leslie is grieving and has taken time off of work to process everything. She's not only a news anchor, but she's also a wife and mother. Leslie is married to Patrick W. Spann, and together they have one son.
It's unclear when fans will see Leslie on air again, but it may just be a matter of time.
We offer Leslie and her loved ones our sincere condolences at this time.