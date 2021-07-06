News Anchor Jamie Holmes Has Disappeared From Behind the News Desk

As of right now, there's no word on what has happened with Jamie. His LinkedIn says he was an anchor with WFTV until June 2021, but it doesn't list a more recent job and he hasn't said anything publicly about why he left that position. His Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all haven't been updated since May 2021.

Jamie also has the WFTV website in his Twitter bio, but his last post on its website was back in September 2020. The page that would also show his previous work on its website is blank, though.

It's notable that most of Jamie's social media presence centers around his work and his kids. It's possible that he cut ties with WFTV without securing another position and that could be why he's seemingly offline.