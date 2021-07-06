News Anchor Jamie Holmes Has Disappeared From Behind the News Desk

News Anchor Jamie Holmes Has Disappeared From Behind the News DeskBy Kori Williams
Jul. 6 2021, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Florida-based news anchor Jamie Holmes has been working for WFTV for over a decade. According to his website, he's got 25 years of experience in the field — and it didn't look like he had any plans of stopping. That is, until he apparently did. Fans have noticed that he's been missing from behind the news desk for a little while now.
So what happened to Jamie? There seems to be some evidence that he's changed things up within his professional life, but what does that mean for his fans or even what's next in his career? Here's what we know.
What happened to Jamie Holmes?
As of right now, there's no word on what has happened with Jamie. His LinkedIn says he was an anchor with WFTV until June 2021, but it doesn't list a more recent job and he hasn't said anything publicly about why he left that position. His Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all haven't been updated since May 2021.
Jamie also has the WFTV website in his Twitter bio, but his last post on its website was back in September 2020. The page that would also show his previous work on its website is blank, though.
It's notable that most of Jamie's social media presence centers around his work and his kids. It's possible that he cut ties with WFTV without securing another position and that could be why he's seemingly offline.
He might be on a "staycation."
The last thing Jamie posted on Instagram was a shot of his kids on May 4, but the pic is tagged in Normandy, France. Later that same month he was tagged in another post. His daughter Hannah posted a video on her account looking over the beach into the ocean. She captioned the post, "ᴡᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ☀️ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ᴛᴀᴘ ɪꜰ ʏᴏᴜ’ᴅ ᴠɪꜱɪᴛ ᴛᴏᴏ 😌💖 #staycation 🏝"
It doesn't say exactly say where the post was taken, but it is tagged as "somewhere in Florida." Hannah tagged Jamie as well as her brother and sister. Her mother may have also gone, but it looks like she doesn't have an Instagram account.
Harrison, Jamie's son, also posted on his Instagram on May 25. The pic of a waterfall has Epcot tagged in its location and the caption says "A day at Disney." Just like with Hannah's post, the family is tagged in it, including Jamie, but there's no post like that on Jamie's account. Still, it looks like he's spent the last couple of months traveling with his family after leaving WFTV and that's why fans have been missing him.
If Jamie is still on vacation, he hasn't said how long that's going to be or what he'll be doing once he gets back. In addition to being a news anchor, he's also the author of a series called The Last Disciple. As of now, he's released three books in the series but he hasn't announced if or when there will be another book coming out.