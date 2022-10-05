'Nailed It! Halloween' Is Here in Time for Spooky Season — Where Is the Show Filmed?

In 2018, Nailed It! made its Netflix debut and reimagined reality TV cooking competitions forevermore. The series — hosted by Nicole Byer — challenges contestants to flex their creative skills in a one-of-a-kind culinary battle.

The twist? The home chefs competing for their shot at the $10,000 cash prize have no idea what they’re doing.

Years after the series premiered, viewers have watched dozens of participants go head to head. But where is the series filmed? Here’s what we know.