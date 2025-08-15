Putin’s Alaska Accommodations for the Trump Summit Revealed Trump and Putin met at an Army base, but where he is staying? By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 15 2025, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The United States, specifically President Donald Trump, extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country on Aug. 15, 2025, but not exactly with open arms. The two leaders are set to meet in a summit focused on Russia and Trump’s desire to see a ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The chosen location, Anchorage, Alaska, is particularly interesting given its political history and the fact that Russia once owned the land long ago. So, where exactly are the two leaders meeting in Anchorage, and where will Putin stay, or is a “sleepover” even on the table? Here’s what we know.

Where is Putin staying in Alaska?

Source: Mega Putin and Trump's August 2025 meeting was held at JBER.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their Aug. 15, 2025, meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a U.S. Air Force and Army base located just north of Anchorage. According to its website, the base houses over 5,500 joint military and civilian personnel and provides medical care to current and former service members. It has the capacity to serve more than 35,000.

Before the combined base was established in 2010, JBER was originally created in 1940 and served as an internment camp following the Pearl Harbor attack from 1941 to 1943, according to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Cultural Resource Story Map.

The world leaders likely chose the base for several reasons: its close proximity to Russia, the extensive security it provides, and the fact that the area is restricted, keeping protesters and civilians far from both leaders, who each have their fair share of controversy surrounding them.

Trump and Putin met to see if Trump could convince Putin to cease the war between Russia and Ukraine. To allow for more transparency, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff also joined the meeting, a shift from the last time Trump met with Putin, when discussions were limited to just the two leaders and a translator.

According to CNN, administration officials believe business dealings will also be discussed to help address the war, but they note that “carrots” may need to be offered, which are rewards or incentives meant to convince Putin to take a desired action.

While this is where the meeting will be held, it’s unclear where Putin will be staying or if he’ll even stay overnight in the U.S. following his meeting with Trump. Perhaps the summit's outcome will determine his next stop, but it seems likely that once the meeting concludes, Putin will head back to Russia, though he might make a few stops on his way home, as he did on his way to the U.S.

What plane does Putin fly in?