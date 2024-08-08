Quincy Hall Repped Team USA When He Won Gold at the Olympics — Where Is He From?

Everybody loves a comeback kid, and the latest one in the sports world is track runner Quincy Hall . He became an Olympic gold champion in a close-call race.

Quincy's massive win on Wednesday was something the confident athlete knew he could do. Not only did he win for Team USA, but also his hometown.

Quincy won gold while being his authentic self. Olympic watchers were captivated by his charisma and his unapologetically rocking a gold grill as he took home the gold. Quincy's confidence likely came from him training hard at a young age in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo.

After graduating from Raytown High School in 2016, he ran sprints and hurdles for the University of South Carolina . While in college, he became a star player, earning multiple accolades, including becoming an Outdoor NCAA Champion and an Indoor First-Team All-American pick multiple times in 2019.

Quincy eventually moved to California, where former UCLA head track coach Curtis Allen coached him at the College of the Sequoias. They reportedly connected while Quincy trained at COS in 2017-2018. While there, Allen helped the athlete achieve his longtime dream of competing in the Monaco League , where he earned the fastest 400 meter time of the year.

"He knew he could do it; that was the goal from day one," Quincy's coach said about the win. "But here (at COS in 2017 and 2018), he was the only athlete in California state history to win the 400, open 400, 400 hurdles, and the mile relay."

Now that he's an Olympic gold medalist, Quincy's career is definitely on the rise. He's likely making Kansas City residents proud as they see one of their own become one of the greats.