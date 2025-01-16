Where Is 'Raid the Cage' Filmed? The Ultra-Competitive Game Show Isn't Filmed in the U.S. 'Raid the Cage' inspires contestants and viewers alike to believe they know how to win better than anyone else. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 16 2025, 8:25 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Game shows are one of those human inventions that prove we aren't that far from our primal roots. While we may all be dignified and socially aware in our day-to-day lives, there's a primal fighter who lives inside of us all who comes out in the best way possible when money and expensive objects are on the line.

In the CBS game show Raid the Cage, competitive players first answer a series of questions. For every question they get right, their team earns time in the cage. And in the cage, it's time to take off your earrings, pull up your sleeves, and get in it to win it. You might be asking yourself: Where is this series filmed, and how can I get in on the action? Here's what we know about the ultra-competitive series, its filming location, and how to get in the cage yourself.

Here's where 'Raid the Cage' has been filmed.

Raid the Cage is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. As players compete over some "make you think twice" trivia questions, their minds are already turned ahead to the time they'll earn in the cage and the big prizes they can bring home.

And where are they doing all this winning, you might ask? The series is filmed in Mexico City, Mexico. In order to film, you have to be available to travel to the capital city for the duration of filming, so don't sign up if you aren't ready to head south of the border. Players must be over 18, have valid passports, and submit a different application for each teammate. We'll get to the application in a minute.

Here's how to apply to be on 'Raid the Cage.'

There's something special about a game that combines know-how and speed. With Raid the Cage, players have a chance to show that not only are they clever and fast with their minds, but they're quick on their feet too.

Prizes can total up to $50,000. This may be less than some other game shows, but it's enough to make things interesting. And there's something about sitting down to watch the series that gets blood pumping for viewers at home, too.

On TikTok, viewers talk about how they play along at home, occasionally good naturedly ribbing contestants for taking too long to provide a response. And when it comes to cage time, everyone's an expert on what contestants should have done differently.

