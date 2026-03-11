Are You Wondering Where the ABC Drama 'R.J. Decker' Is Filmed? We've Got You! The ABC show premiered on March 3, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 11 2026, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the new ABC drama R.J. Decker want to know where the show is filmed. The show premiered on March 3, 2026, and it stars Scott Speedman as an ex-con, ex-newspaper photographer who becomes a private investigator.

The show features Scott's character, R.J., as he begins a new career as a private investigator in South Florida. The new P.I. investigates cases with the help of his ex-wife, Cath (played by Adelaide Clemens), who is a journalist, and her wife, Mel (played by Bevin Bru), a police officer. Jaina Lee Ortiz and Kevin Rankin also star in the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama is based on the novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen. So, where is the show filmed?

Here's Where the ABC Drama 'R.J. Decker' Is Filmed.

According to US Weekly, R.J. Decker is primarily filmed in Wilmington, N.C., and some shots are filmed in South Florida. Scott told WWay News the local beaches in Wilmington were used a lot during filming to capture a Florida-like scenery. The drama started filming back in November of 2025, and production used sound stages in Wilmington, as well as on location at Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

"If we can pull this off, it’s a unique kind of blend of humor, action, and adventure,” he said. "Wrightsville Beach was a big one, we used that quite a bit, Fort Fisher was really beautiful, I got there at like 5:30 in the morning, it was freezing, just watching the sun come up there was really special." Kevin Rankin (who plays Aloysious “Wish” Aiken) said of Carolina Beach, "That town kind of doubles as Fort Lauderdale as well, fit a little more of the Fort Lauderdale image than Wilmington does."

Scott Speedman, star of ABC's new series "RJ Decker," introduces us to a world of crazy crime where a photographer-turned-private investigator seeks out justice in the South Florida sun.



Catch the #RJDecker series premiere tonight at 10/9c on ABC, and streaming the next day on… pic.twitter.com/IluBLwAS31 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 4, 2026

Both actors said they enjoyed filming in North Carolina, with Scott praising the local coffee shops. "On the weekends, I’ve been at coffee shops, Social and Vigilant Hope coffee shops," he said. "I love these coffee shops, they are my homes right now when I have to work. Kevin noted that production used a bar in Carolina Beach as the exterior for the show's set. "It’s called 'Seawitch' in Carolina Beach about 40 minutes south of here."

According to TV Insider, the drama is off to a great start. The March 3 premiere was viewed by 11.64 million people on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney Plus, and other digital platforms. R.J. Decker also beat the CBS show NCIS: Sydney and NBC’s NBA coverage combined. The show was also ABC's best debut for a drama in five years.