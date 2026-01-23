Is Scott Speedman Leaving 'Grey’s Anatomy'? What Dr. Nick Marsh Fans Should Know Are 'Grey's Anatomy' fans going to have to say goodbye to Dr. Nick Marsh? By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 23 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: ABC

If you’re a Grey’s Anatomy fan, you already know how this goes. An actor books a shiny new lead role, and suddenly everyone’s asking the same question at once: Are we about to lose another doctor we weren’t emotionally prepared to say goodbye to? This time, it’s Scott Speedman, aka the man behind Dr. Nick Marsh.

On one hand, it’s exciting. Scott getting more screen time elsewhere? Fans love that for him. On the other hand, fans are worried that means the hot transplant surgeon is preparing to pack up his locker at Grey Sloan. So, is Scott Speedman leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Here’s what we know about Dr. Nick Marsh’s future.

Is Scott Speedman leaving 'Grey’s Anatomy' or are fans reading the room a little too hard?

First, let’s take a breath because the answer isn’t as scary as it sounds. According to US Weekly, Scott is not leaving Grey’s Anatomy. What has changed is how often we see him. After being a series regular in Seasons 18 and 19, Scott was shifted to a recurring role starting in Season 20.

Now, that sounds ominous if you’ve been burned by this show before. In TV terms, “recurring” doesn’t mean gone. It just means Dr. Nick Marsh isn’t showing up every single week. He’s still very much alive in the story, still connected to Meredith Grey, and still written as someone who can walk back into an episode when it makes sense. So no dramatic off-screen exit. No sudden tragedy. Just fewer shifts and less screen time.

His new show is the reason this question keeps coming up.

The panic really kicked in once Scott landed the lead role in ABC’s new drama RJ Decker. Given the situation, the concern from fans is more than understandable. Being the star of a brand-new series is a big commitment, especially when Grey’s Anatomy is already known for long filming schedules.

Fortunately, Scott is a recurring cast member on Grey’s Anatomy. So, it will be easier for him to balance a filming schedule across both shows. He doesn’t need to be on set week after week. He can drop into Grey Sloan when the storyline calls for Dr. Nick Marsh and spend the rest of his time leading another series. Think of it like being on-call instead of permanently scheduled. Stressful? Maybe. A goodbye? Not yet.

The situation is exciting and terrifying for fans of Dr. Nick Marsh.

If you’re a Nick Marsh fan, this situation is emotional whiplash. On one hand, you get to see Scott headline a show, which means more screen time, more character depth, and more proof that people clearly love watching him.

On the other hand, there is a nagging feeling in the back of every fan of the medical drama. Unfortunately, the series has never been opposed to traumatically ending the storyline of a recurring character. Likewise, it is also not uncommon for these characters to fade into the background until they disappear without warning.