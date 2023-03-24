Home > Television > Grey's Anatomy Source: ABC Chris Carmack and Kim Raver in 'Grey's Anatomy' It Looks Like 'Grey's Anatomy' Is Doing What It Does Best — Killing Someone Off By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 23 2023, Published 10:46 p.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy. So far, we've soldiered through a handful of Grey's Anatomy episodes without Ellen Pompeo and it feels like we'll have to live through some growing pains. It's vaguely reminiscent of Sandra Oh's departure in Season 10 followed almost immediately by the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in Season 11. If there's one thing we can count on with Grey's Anatomy, is this show will take away a beloved character almost viciously.

An upcoming two-parter is teasing a possible death and fans of the show are already having flashbacks to favorites like George (T.R. Knight), McSteamy (Eric Dane), and the heroic DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) to name a few. The first part airs March 23 and shows the hospital besieged by anti-abortion protestors due to the arrival of Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh). Could she be a target for a deadly attack? Does Addison die on Grey's Anatomy? They better not do this to us! Keep reading to find out.

Grey's Anatomy treats social issues with the respect they deserve.

What Grey's Anatomy continues to excel at is how it approaches current social issues, which is why abortion is taking center stage in Season 19. We've seen the new residents help Addison record a sex education PSA, one patient opts to have an abortion in order to circumnavigate possible postpartum depression she previously dealt with, and in Part 1 of the March 23 episode another patient chooses abortion because she wasn't ready. Throughout all of this, angry protestors stand watch outside of the hospital with anti-choice signs.

The first sign that the somewhat peaceful protest has turned violent is when a brick is thrown through a widow, hitting Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) in the head. Thankfully, he's only stunned but it's a bad sign for what's to come. The pressure is squeezing everyone but it's nearly suffocating Addison as she lays out the constant abuse she has been suffering from due to her work. Once again, Grey's Anatomy shifts to another aspect of the fight for reproductive rights: the beleaguered doctors. Unfortunately, things only get worse.

Does Addison Montgomery die on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Another classic Grey's Anatomy choice is to juxtapose two intense moments against each other. The B story of this episode is an organ donor recipient about to get a new lung only to discover her donor was in a terrible accident. As Winston and Owen try to save him and his lung, we jump back to a pregnant woman whose water has suddenly broken. The sounds of doctors singing to her, even Bailey, brings Addison out of hiding.

Not only is the organ donor able to be saved, but Addison's faith in her work is restored by the birth of a baby amid the chaos encompassing the hospital. It's a beautiful moment that fans of the show know is about to be completely eviscerated. The doctors, Addison included, finally take a moment to step outside after security makes sure the coast is clear. While speaking with a resident training under Addison at Grey Sloan, a car suddenly appears. Addison pushes the young woman out of the way and is hit.

