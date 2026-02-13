Season 3 of Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' Hit Audiences Hard — Is the Series Renewed for Season 4? Season 3 crashed into the series like a wrecking ball; is there going to be a Season 4? By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 13 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

When Hulu first launched the original series Tell Me Lies, based on the novel of the same name by author Carola Lovering, they hoped it would hit the right chord with audiences. And as the seasons rolled out, it became quickly clear that it had. By the time Season 3 started in January 2026, the fanbase had grown, and people were rabid for more.

The series follows Grace Van Patten's character, along with Jackson James White, as they navigate an increasingly complex and toxic, twisted series of relationships and blunders. With the drop of Season 3, the series was reaching a fever pitch. This left fans wondering: Is the series renewed for Season 4? Here's what we know about the possibility that Hulu might continue Tell Me Lies.

Source: Hulu

Is Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' renewed for Season 4?

Season 3 hadn't even fully released before fans were begging for more and clamoring for news about Season 4. However, there was the same bad news for eager fans waiting for the update. According to The Mirror, series showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer once claimed that Season 3 would be the end of the series.

She shared (via Us Weekly), "In terms of future seasons, it’s impossible to really know at this point. I certainly had always thought this was always more or less the ending I’d had in mind," adding, "But you never know what’s going to happen in the future. But there’s definitely a sense where I didn’t want to leave anything hanging this season. Basically, I wanted to satisfy everyone."

So, is that the end? It's hard to say. As of the publication of this article, Tell Me Lies had not been renewed for Season 4. However, Megan's comments seem to leave the door open for the possibility of at least one more season.

Season 3 of 'Tell Me Lies' dropped in January 2026 with some heavy-hitting emotions.

However, before people can even consider the possibility of a Season 4, they have to process what all went on during Season 3, and it was a lot. If you ask fans, the third episode in Season 3 was "insane," leaving people emotional, with their jaws on the floor.

According to a synopsis by Indy 100, "In season two, viewers were left on a nail-biting cliffhanger - just before Bree (Catherine Missal) walked down the aisle to marry Evan (Branden Cook), she saw the text message from Stephen (Jackson White) that included a recorded confession of Evan admitting to sleeping with Lucy (Grace Van Patten) back in their college days." So, Season 3 was already starting out at a level 100.

