Is the Toxic Relationship at the Center of 'Tell Me Lies' Based on a True Story?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu.

We've all fallen for the guy or a girl who at first, seems positively intoxicating, right? Until that initial euphoric feeling wears off and their toxic behaviors simply become downright exhausting.

However, sometimes it's nearly impossible to completely tear yourself away, as Lucy (Grace Van Patten) learns in Tell Me Lies.