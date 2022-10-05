What Happened to Drew in 'Tell Me Lies'? Evan Hints at His Fate

Speaking of Evan and Bree's big day, Wrigley makes quite an entrance; he's obnoxiously high, and Lucy verbally disapproves of his "coked-up gorilla" nature. However, Evan quickly ceases Lucy's judginess by telling her to take it easy on Wrigley since his brother's birthday was yesterday. Although the trio manages to move on, the viewers are utterly confused.

So, what happened? Keep reading to find out.