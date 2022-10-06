Why Does Stephen Destroy the Camera in 'Tell Me Lies'?

Without evidence, the truth remains up to his discretion. In the future, he can now mold the past. Considering the hold he has on Lucy, Wrigley, and Evan, should the need to alter the past arise, he will be able to bend several primary members to his will — once again through lies and manipulation. While more information regarding Stephen's decision may come to light in future episodes, it's no shock that Steven chose to erase photographic evidence. He clearly prefers to fabricate his own reality.

