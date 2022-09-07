Season 1 of 'Tell Me Lies' Features 10 Episodes — Here's How You Can Keep Up
A brand new TV adaptation of Carola Lovering's best-seller, Tell Me Lies, tells the twisted love story of doe-eyed freshman Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), and dark, tall, and handsome upperclassman Stephen (Jackson White). Like 365 Days and Sex/Life, Tell Me Lies revolves around a relationship characterized by an imbalanced power dynamic.
Tell Me Lies premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Here's what you should know about the episode release schedule.
'Tell Me Lies' episodes will air on Wednesdays on Hulu.
Tell Me Lies kicks off with three episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, introducing us to characters like Lucy, a young woman with a few friends and, if the trailer is anything to go by, no qualms about staying in when everyone else is heading out to party it up.
Lucy's coterie of friends include Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Bree (Catherine Missal), fellow college students with college student-appropriate problems to shoulder. Supporting Stephen in his macho exploits is Wrigley (Spencer House), an athlete with an expertly-hidden emotional life. Tell Me Lies spans across eight years to tell Lucy and Stephen's story in its fullest. Viewers eager to keep up will want to head to Hulu every Wednesday to learn more about where things are headed between the duo.
Season 1 of 'Tell Me Lies' features 10 episodes in total.
Split into 10 episodes, Season 1 of Tell Me Lies charts the twists and turns Lucy's relationship with Stephen takes over the years. Notable subplots flash out their respective family backgrounds and the movers and shakers switching things up in their social lives.
When Lucy gets to college, she is grieving the tragic death of a close friend named Macy, and she is still trying to patch things up with her mom. Enter the picture: Stephen is a youth pining to temporarily forget about his rocky relationship with long-time girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder.) Carola's best-seller addresses the Lucy-Macy situation. Diana features in the trailer of Tell Me Lies, suggesting the character will definitely play a key role in the series.
Stephen and Lucy start to date undercover, without telling anyone about it. In a move reminiscent of Normal People, Stephen promises the diffident heroine that they will go public after he has graduated, or so the story goes in the book version. Enter: trouble. The back-and-forth continues for around eight years, with various breakups. Stephen seems to enjoy the opportunity to govern with an iron fist for the most part. The story ends with Lucy choosing her career over Stephen.
The average episode in Season 1 of 'Tell Me Lies' is thought to be around an hour long.
While the first three episodes are already available on Hulu, the rest of Season 1 of Tell Me Lies will arrive on the streaming platform on a weekly basis. Each episode is thought to be around one hour long, though exact details are yet to be added on IMDb.
Catch new episodes of Tell Me Lies every Wednesday on Hulu.