Survival Takes on a Whole New Meaning in Hulu's 'Prey' — Where Was It Filmed?

“The dream for any actor is really the ability to choose what space you take up," she continued, relaying that she always wanted to be a serious actor, one who is in control of her own path.

“[Agencies] were like, 'OK, you can go on the Disney Channel.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. That is a skill for a lot of people, but that’s not a skill that I have. I want to cry. I want to feel horrible things through my art. I want to suffer!’ And they were like, ‘That’s cute. Go do Disney,’” she explained.