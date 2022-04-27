Laura made it to the other side — contrary to the persistent rumors, Laura didn't die in 365 Days — only to fall into a series of other traps in 365 Days: This Day. She and Massimo manage to convert the high-octane fling into something serious and long-lasting. 365 Days: This Day captures their wedding ceremony, but they hardly get the time to enjoy their happy ending: Nacho, a dodgy mafioso with impeccable looks and a whole lot of dirty secrets, makes his emergence in the 365 Days sequel.