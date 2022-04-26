While most fans are rightfully obsessing over Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson's (Kit Connor) sweet high school romance, several Heartstopper viewers (including us) can't help but worship the real star of the show: Nellie.

In the graphic novel series of the same name, the angelic pup is introduced as Nick's beloved companion; she is quite an energetic and good-natured pooch, which translates perfectly on screen thanks to the canine actor who portrays her.