"Since 1889, Agnes Scott College has empowered students to fulfill their potential through an innovative liberal arts education. We believe in big questions, global perspectives, and leading change," the college's website states.

Located in Decatur, Ga., Agnes Scott is a celebrated women's liberal arts college featuring stunning Gothic style architecture and vibrant greenery, which has made it a perfect backdrop for films like 1955's A Man Called Peter, 1991's Fried Green Tomatoes, 1997's Scream 2, and 2018's Life of the Party.