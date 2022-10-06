The Man Bree Marries in 'Tell Me Lies' Isn't a Stephen 2.0 by Any Means (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu.

In a world full of guys like Stephen (Jackson White), men like Bree's (Catherine Missal) husband are few and far between. Yes, Tell Me Lies Season 1 centers around the toxic on and off-again relationship that Lucy (Grace Van Patten) has trouble letting go of for years, but lest we forget, healthy relationships do exist, even in the Tell Me Lies universe.