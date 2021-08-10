The Investigation Leading up to Shawn Grate's Arrest Is Depicted in MTV's 'True Life Crime'

In September 2016, Shawn Grate was arrested for kidnapping after a woman he had held captive in his home got hold of his phone and called 9-1-1. When authorities came to the house to help the unidentified woman and apprehend Grate, they found the decomposing bodies of two other women who had been missing in Ashland, Ohio.

Grate was convicted of killing the two women. Then, in 2019, he was given a life sentence (on top of the one he already had) for the 2006 murder of yet another woman, which had, up until that time, been unsolved. Grate's crimes have been explored on various true crime docuseries and now, MTV's True Life Crime is looking into what happened.

What started out as an investigation into two missing women turned into Grate's eventual confession. And now, people are curious about where the convicted killer is today.