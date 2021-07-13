MTV's 'True Life Crime' Explores the Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Britney Cosby

At the time of his 2014 arrest, authorities believed that James Cosby bludgeoned his daughter to death before shooting Crystal Jackson and disposing of their bodies. His bedroom was found to have drops of blood as well as a copy of the Koran opened to a passage about homosexuality being a sin.

His daughter's sexual orientation was — according to family members who spoke about the case afterward — a point of contention between James and Britney Cosby.