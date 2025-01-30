Bravo's 'Southern Hospitality' Takes Viewers on a Tour of the South's Hottest Spots Bravo's hit reality series 'Southern Hospitality' is filmed on location. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 30 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

In recent years, Bravo has rolled out several spinoffs of its popular reality series Southern Charm. The latest addition is Southern Hospitality, which premiered in November 2022.

Since then, Southern Hospitality has quickly become a fan-favorite show in the Southern franchise. But if you're just tuning in, here's everything you need to know about the reality show — including where it's filmed!

Where is 'Southern Hospitality' filmed?

For starters, Southern Hospitality centers on the lives and careers of the staff at Leva Bonaparte's restaurants and bars in Charleston, S.C. The show mainly focuses on Republic Lounge & Garden, though it occasionally showcases her other venue, Bourbon N' Bubbles.

That said, Southern Hospitality is filmed on location at Leva's restaurants and bars in Charleston, S.C. While the show also captures scenes around the area, the majority of the filming takes place inside Republic Garden. However, sometimes the cast films outside of Charleston. In Season 3, the cast ventures outside the city for trips to Las Vegas and cast member Lake Rucker's lake house in Lake Wylie, S.C., about a three-hour drive from the popular area.

If you're hoping to visit the area and catch a glimpse of the Southern Hospitality team, Republic Garden & Lounge is located at 462 King Street. The club has different hours depending on the day (all in EST): Monday-Tuesday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Thursday-Sunday: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

As you'd expect from such a trendy hotspot, there's a dress code in place — so make sure you're looking your very best and ready to party all night long! Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or just a night out, here's a list of what's what's not allowed, so you can avoid any surprises at the door:

High-top athletic sneakers

Jerseys/tank tops of any kind

Pants/shorts must have a belt loop and must be worn around the waist

Athletic shorts

Ripped jeans with graphic t-shirts

Slippers or slides

Crocs

Shower flip flops or non-designer flip flops

Leva's other businesses also serve as filming locations on 'Southern Hospitality.'

If you're looking to check out more of Leva's businesses featured on Southern Hospitality, you've come to the right place because we've got all the details you need! As you've seen on the show, the cast often hangs out at Bourbon N' Bubbles, Leva's chic champagne and cocktail bar.

In addition to that, Leva and her husband, Lamar Bonaparte, also own MESU, a unique Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant. It's the perfect spot to enjoy sushi and nachos while sipping on an impressive selection of sake and tequila. The couple's other business, Lamar's Sporting Club, offers a private nightlife experience that perfectly combines Lamar's passion for sports with Leva's love for nightlife.