The CW Show 'The Outpost' Was Filmed in Two Very Different Parts of the World

Starring Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, and more, the CW's The Outpost chronicles one woman's attempts to get revenge on the people who massacred her family. First goal? Integrate into the tribe.
Taking its title from the Gallwood Outpost, the medieval fortress where Talon (Green) finds a new home, The Outpost merges fantasy and drama elements with old-fashioned fight scenes. But where is The Outpost filmed?
Where is 'The Outpost' filmed? Does the imposing structure exist in real life?
The CW TV show captures the mind-boggling fight between Talon — the last Blackblood alive — and the people who killed her family.
Season 1 of the show chronicles her arrival to the Gallwood Outpost, a mythological location that doubles as a hiding place for the lost, the rogues, and the runaways. But where was The Outpost filmed?
The production crew of 'The Outpost' has close ties with the Serbian film industry.
A multinational effort, The Outpost was mainly shot in Serbia and Utah. The majority of Season 1 of The Outpost was filmed in Springville, Utah, bar one week in Ireland, per The Salt Lake Tribune. According to SFX, the creators transformed an unassuming business park in the South of Springville into an imposing fortress.
"We wanted to take fantasy in a direction that hadn't been done," Jason Faller, one of the creators, explained. "The Outpost is this remote town where nothing is supposed to happen. Yet it becomes the nexus of all the important things set to occur in this world."
The creators of the show decided to shake things up by the time the shooting of Season 2 rolled around, relocating the entire cast and crew to Serbia. As screenwriter Dean Devlin told Film in Serbia, Season 2 of The Outpost was almost exclusively shot there. As he shared, locals made up a considerable percentage of the crew.
"All of Season 2 has been shot in Serbia, [with] 13 episodes in total. The majority of post-production took place here," Dean said. "We were working with a team of four editors, a post-production supervisor, and several assistant editors in Belgrade. In addition, the entire editorial staff were all local Serbian [sic]."
It's understood that the PFI Studios, a film studio complex located on the outskirts of Belgrade, Serbia, served as the main hub. Additional filming took place in and around Belgrade as well. Fried Pictures was just one of the Belgrade-based companies actively involved in the production.
'The Outpost' was among the first productions to resume filming in 2020.
The filming of Season 3 of The Outpost reportedly began in Serbia in the summer of 2020. First, it was scheduled to take place between January and March 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed until June 2020. The shooting of Season 4 reportedly wrapped in March 2021.