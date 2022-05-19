'Bugsnax' Now Features Hats for the Food/Hybrid Creatures

More than a year after its initial release, Bugsnax has not only finally migrated to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, but the developers also released a free DLC, offering new adventures, bugsnax, and more to explore in the game.

With this DLC, players can not only build and decorate their own hut, but they can also travel to the Isle of Bigsnax and take on critters that are bigger and more intimidating than the ones already on Snaktooth Island.