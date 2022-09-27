You'll Have to Grind to Get Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2'
Though the new Slime Rancher 2 is still in early access, players have already started to work their way through the sequel to the wildly popular original game. Though the game currently isn't available on all platforms (and also doesn't have a multiplayer option), fans are still rushing through the game, trying to get through as much as they can before its official release.
There are certain resources that players are struggling to find — specifically Radiant Ore. Unfortunately, this is one of the more difficult resources to obtain in the game, but as it's required to craft the Jetpack, you'll want to put in the work to get it. Here's where to find and how to harvest Radiant Ore.
What you'll need to harvest Radiant Ore.
Before you even venture to the area of the map that Radiant Ore can be found, you'll first need to craft some crucial materials that will help you get there.
First, you'll need to craft the Resource Harvester, an upgrade that will cost you 50 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts. The Cotton Plorts can be harvested from your own Cotton Slimes by feeding them vegetables, while the Newbucks are obtained by selling the various plorts you've harvested.
Once you have the required Newbucks and Cotton Plorts, you can purchase the upgrade at the fabricator that's located in the cave underneath the conservatory. From here, you can begin your journey to find and harvest the Radiant Ore.
Where to find Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2.'
There are two different locations that you can harvest Radiant Ore from: Ember Valley and Starlight Strand. To get to either of these locations, you'll have to first locate the Gordos that will take you there. The Pink Gordo to get to Ember Valley is on the north side of the starting island, while Cotton Gordo for Starlight Strand is in the south/southwest section of Rainbow Island.
When encountering the Pink Gordo, you can feed it any variety of food until it bursts, though the Cotton Gordo prefers vegetables, specifically Water Lettuce. Once the Gordo has burst, you'll be able to launch yourself to Ember Valley through the geyser in its place, or activate the switch that takes you to the Starlight Strand.
Once you're there, you'll be able to find ores containing the Radiant Ore. Use the Resource Harvester to get the ore — but be sure to watch for dangerous slimes that may be roaming about!
Radiant Ore spawns randomly in both of these locations, so you'll have to traverse the land to find all of the ore you need to do the crafting necessary to continue your journey.
Slime Rancher 2 is currently available for PC and Xbox Series X/S.