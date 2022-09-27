Distractify
Home > Gaming
Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2'
Source: Monomi Park

You'll Have to Grind to Get Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2'

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Sep. 27 2022, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Though the new Slime Rancher 2 is still in early access, players have already started to work their way through the sequel to the wildly popular original game. Though the game currently isn't available on all platforms (and also doesn't have a multiplayer option), fans are still rushing through the game, trying to get through as much as they can before its official release.

Article continues below advertisement

There are certain resources that players are struggling to find — specifically Radiant Ore. Unfortunately, this is one of the more difficult resources to obtain in the game, but as it's required to craft the Jetpack, you'll want to put in the work to get it. Here's where to find and how to harvest Radiant Ore.

Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2'
Source: Monomi Park
Article continues below advertisement

What you'll need to harvest Radiant Ore.

Before you even venture to the area of the map that Radiant Ore can be found, you'll first need to craft some crucial materials that will help you get there.

First, you'll need to craft the Resource Harvester, an upgrade that will cost you 50 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts. The Cotton Plorts can be harvested from your own Cotton Slimes by feeding them vegetables, while the Newbucks are obtained by selling the various plorts you've harvested.

Once you have the required Newbucks and Cotton Plorts, you can purchase the upgrade at the fabricator that's located in the cave underneath the conservatory. From here, you can begin your journey to find and harvest the Radiant Ore.

Article continues below advertisement
Ember Valley map in 'Slime Rancher 2'
Source: Monomi Park

Where to find Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2.'

There are two different locations that you can harvest Radiant Ore from: Ember Valley and Starlight Strand. To get to either of these locations, you'll have to first locate the Gordos that will take you there. The Pink Gordo to get to Ember Valley is on the north side of the starting island, while Cotton Gordo for Starlight Strand is in the south/southwest section of Rainbow Island.

Article continues below advertisement

When encountering the Pink Gordo, you can feed it any variety of food until it bursts, though the Cotton Gordo prefers vegetables, specifically Water Lettuce. Once the Gordo has burst, you'll be able to launch yourself to Ember Valley through the geyser in its place, or activate the switch that takes you to the Starlight Strand.

Once you're there, you'll be able to find ores containing the Radiant Ore. Use the Resource Harvester to get the ore — but be sure to watch for dangerous slimes that may be roaming about!

Radiant Ore spawns randomly in both of these locations, so you'll have to traverse the land to find all of the ore you need to do the crafting necessary to continue your journey.

Slime Rancher 2 is currently available for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Will 'Slime Rancher 2' Have Multiplayer? Here's What to Know

'Bugsnax' Is Finally Coming to the Switch and Xbox

'Bugsnax' Has Some Unsettling Aspects to it — but It's Not a Horror Game

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.