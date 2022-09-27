You'll Have to Grind to Get Radiant Ore in 'Slime Rancher 2'

Before you even venture to the area of the map that Radiant Ore can be found, you'll first need to craft some crucial materials that will help you get there.

First, you'll need to craft the Resource Harvester, an upgrade that will cost you 50 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts. The Cotton Plorts can be harvested from your own Cotton Slimes by feeding them vegetables, while the Newbucks are obtained by selling the various plorts you've harvested.