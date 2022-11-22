The Anti-Vaxx Propaganda Film 'Died Suddenly' Is Streaming in the Weirdest Place
It takes a lot of gusto to make an hour-long documentary dedicated to a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine and then stream it in one of the weirdest places possible. But such is the story behind Died Suddenly. Put simply, the new film is anti-vaxx propaganda that tries to link real-life tragedies to the COVID-19 vaccine via baseless claims and erroneous information. The film has been trending on Twitter, receiving both support and derision from the public.
The documentary has already divided the internet, with many buying into the propaganda and just as many people decrying it for its misinformation. If you want to judge for yourself, the film is currently streaming in what may be the last place you'd expect. Here's where to watch Died Suddenly and what it's all about.
Here's where to watch 'Died Suddenly,' the anti-vaxx propaganda film.
On the right-wing news site Rumble, Died Suddenly is touted as an expose that promises to "present the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history." Its film information section also features several superfood ads and links to anti-vaxx activism sites.
Put simply, Died Suddenly wants to be a deep dive into the culture surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. The film claims to have key information concerning the nefarious nature behind vaccination efforts in the United States.
As the title suggests, the film aims to discuss the sudden deaths of people who were reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19 in an attempt to draw a correlation between the two events.
However, the film boasts little to no scientific evidence to support that claim. According to Forbes, the film simply puts these events next to each other on the editing floor without ever explaining the link between them. In fact, many of the people shown "dying" from receiving the vaccine didn't actually die.
Thankfully, you won't have to rely on any of your paid streaming subscriptions to watch the film. While the film's trailer claims that it's streaming "exclusively on the Stew Peters Network," Died Suddenly is currently streaming in its entirety on the film's official Twitter. Because nothing screams "legitimate documentary" more than being able to watch it on a pinned tweet.
'Died Suddenly' was created by Stew Peters.
The film was directed by known American conspiracy theorist Stew Peters. As a bounty hunter-turned-radio host, he is infamous for his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and has had his show — The Stew Peters Show — removed from audio streaming platforms like Spotify. Peters has also directed other fear-mongering conspiracy theory documentaries like These Little Ones and another anti-vaxx documentary called Watch the Water, where he makes the claim that the vaccine is made from snake venom.
Regardless of the legitimacy of Died Suddenly, the film has been trending on Twitter for the past two days with supporters and dissenters voicing their reactions. Many believe that the massive layoffs at the social media site are to blame, with several thousand employees having resigned in the wake of Elon Musk's ownership.