The Anti-Vaxx Propaganda Film 'Died Suddenly' Is Streaming in the Weirdest Place

On the right-wing news site Rumble, Died Suddenly is touted as an expose that promises to "present the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history." Its film information section also features several superfood ads and links to anti-vaxx activism sites.

Put simply, Died Suddenly wants to be a deep dive into the culture surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. The film claims to have key information concerning the nefarious nature behind vaccination efforts in the United States.