'Chef Boot Camp' Was Filmed in This Location to Give Chefs Home Advantage

Chef Cliff Crooks, who you might remember from Top Chef, Hell's Kitchen, and Worst Cooks in America, serves as the host and judge for this series. His role on the show is to observe and judge the contestants in their home environments, then reveal why they were sent to Chef Boot Camp by their bosses. Cliff then challenges each chef to make a classic dish of his choosing that meets his standards.

Later, chefs must apply what they learned from Cliff in a timed, fast-paced meal in one of his restaurants before banding together in their last challenge to create a unique dish for presentation. The show's description says that the chefs will be competing to prove their worth in the kitchen, or risk being fired from their restaurant jobs.

Where was the show filmed? While the show is filmed in many restaurants across the country, Cliff is the only one traveling, in order to minimize the potential for coronavirus spread.

Each episode will cover three underperforming chefs. When the only prize is being able to keep your job, tensions will run high, and chefs will be tested on both their skills and their ability to adapt.