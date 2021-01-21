The Truth Behind 'Hell's Kitchen' — Is the Popular Show Scripted?

The casting process for Hell's Kitchen follows a very unique roadmap that is largely unlike many other reality competition shows. Gordon's conscious choices in who takes part in his show reflect a wish to foster chaos, confusion, and hotheadedness amongst competitors which gives the events that take place their signature crass flair as opposed to other similar programs.

In an interview with Reality Blurred , longtime Hell's Kitchen showrunner Kenny Rosen, who governs the program with Gordon, detailed the means by which the crew selects the season's cast members. Through such, it is made clear that the bombastic events that take place in the show are not inherently scripted but are definitely antagonized by the tactical choices made in who participates.

Furthermore, Kenny said that attempting to script a reality cooking show is inherently impossible due to the fact that dishes are prepared on camera and accidents in the kitchen happen to anyone from rookies to pro chefs.

"It’s a show that is partly a game show and partly skill show. … So as long as the formula is working, there’s no real reason to go away from it in a dramatic way. … As long as we’re keeping it fresh, then there’s no reason to mess with the formula because the formula works."