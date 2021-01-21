What Knives Does 'Hell's Kitchen' Star Gordon Ramsay Use?

Since the reality series debuted in 2005, many have looked to Gordon for recommendations and for approval.

While chef Gordon Ramsay aims to impart his culinary wisdom on the Hell's Kitchen contestants (through, sometimes, harsh insults), he's also teaching the viewers a thing or two about techniques, flavors, and food.

The Brit has even developed a strong TikTok presence, and users send videos of their concoctions to Gordon to see if they can either get a rare compliment or a classic harsh critique.

Those who aren't looking to get evaluated by the culinary master may turn to other avenues to find out what he suggests with regards to brands and kitchen essentials.

What knives does Gordon Ramsay use? Keep reading to find out what he thinks every kitchen should have.