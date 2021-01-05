"You Need to Have That Hunger," Gordon Ramsay Says of His Unparalleled Rise to the Top

"A naturally aggressive left-back" and a "cut-throat tackler," Gordon enjoyed some success as a trialist for the Rangers F.C. until a knee injury left him with no choice but to look for new opportunities. So, when did he take up an interest in working as a chef? How did he become famous ?

In 1985, Gordon Ramsay landed arguably the biggest opportunity in his entire career as a soccer player — the chance to partake in a game the Rangers F.C. played against East Kilbride Thistle F.C.

How did Gordon Ramsay become famous?

Gordon switched tactics and enrolled in a hotel management course at the North Oxon Technical College in Banbury, England, in 1987. Between 1988 and 1991, he trained at Harveys under star chef Marco Pierre White. He also spent some time picking up new skills at Le Gavroche, one of the finest restaurants London's Mayfair has to offer.

"You need to have that hunger, and he had it, he gave it to me ... was Leicester City competing with Man United," Gordon said about what it was like working with Marco in an interview with Financial Times. Afterward, Gordon went on to train under culinary masterminds like Guy Savoy, the chef who reportedly made him cry, and the late Joël Robuchon, who, as the story has it, threw a plate of langoustine ravioli at Gordon.

Gordon became the head chef at Aubergine in Chelsea, London, in 1993, and there's been no way of stopping him ever since. In three years, Aubergine was awarded two Michelin stars, allowing Gordon to cement his place as a culinary trailblazer.

Reportedly, he made his foray into show biz sometime around 1996, when he appeared as a judge on the British show, MasterChef. Gordon founded Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997. Over the years, the restaurants were awarded some 22 Michelin stars in total. Currently, the restaurants either owned or operated by Gordon are thought to hold seven Michelin stars.

Gordon landed his first-ever solo TV show just a few years later, proudly showcasing his famously hot temper on Ramsay's Boiling Point, a five-part documentary series. Things began to pick up speed shortly afterward. In 2007 alone, the chef made appearances on Larry King Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The View.

He published several books, including Gordon Ramsay's Fast Food: Recipes from the F Word, Playing With Fire, and Gordon Ramsay's Big Brunches in the same year. In 2008, he continued his rise to the top as a chef and entertainer, appearing on Reality Revealed: Hell's Kitchen, Monarchy: The Royal Family at Work, and The Great British Menu. Some of Gordon's best-known TV shows include Hell's Kitchen, The F-Word, and the BAFTA-winning Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.