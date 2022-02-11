Zoë Kravitz's Character in 'Kimi' Spends Most Days in Her Loft — Where Was It Filmed?

Although the setting takes place squarely in Seattle, Kimi was filmed in many different places. Many of the interior shots of Kimi were reportedly filmed in Los Angeles, Calif., presumably at the Burbank lot of Warner Bros. studios. Warner Bros. distributed the film and owns HBO Max, so it wouldn't be a surprise for the director to take advantage of that connection and film at the studio. Some scenes were also reportedly filmed in Washington D.C., but the majority of the exterior shots were, in fact, filmed in Seattle.