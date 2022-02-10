'Single Drunk Female' Filmed in Two Major Cities

'Single Drunk Female' Filmed in Two Major CitiesBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 10 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Anyone who’s ever had to start their life over by moving back home with their parents in their twenties or thirties can relate to the unfortunate life circumstances of Samantha Fink. The fictional character, played by Sofia Black D’Elia, is the star of Season 1. Making a living at a New York-based media company while trying to hide her alcoholism leads to an explosive fallout that forces her to move back home with her mother. But her mom isn’t one of those chill and relatable parents.
Samantha’s mom is extremely strict and overbearing. Living back at home with her mother, dealing with the loss of her career, and struggling with her alcohol addiction at the same time proves to be a lot to handle for Samantha. Although the subject matter in this show sounds pretty heavy, it’s still considered a comedy, which means you’ll definitely get some laughs while watching each episode. But where was the series filmed? Here are the filming locations for Single Drunk Female.
Where was 'Single Drunk Female' filmed?
The two main filming locations for Single Drunk Female are Chicago, Ill. and Atlanta, Ga. According to The Cinemaholic, the cast and crew spent most of the summer of 2021 bringing Season 1 to life. Interestingly enough, however, the pilot episode was filmed all the way back in December 2020.
Even though the pilot was filmed way before the rest of the season, the show still ultimately came together beautifully. Chicago was chosen as one of the important backdrops for this show since it’s a city filled with towers, skyscrapers, museums, and gorgeous architecture.
The pilot was led by a producer named Christina Varotsis, who’s also been credited with lending her talents to major TV shows such as the Chicago-set Shameless and Batwoman. She obviously knows her way around the area!
Another important Illinois city that was used for filming is called Joliet. Joliet is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago and is mainly known for its infrastructure and current economic growth. The first episode of Single Drunk Female was filmed inside a home on the west side of the city. According to the outlet, the show creators chose a one-story brick house on Mason Street's 1500 block. Interestingly enough, curious bystanders were able to snag a few quick glimpses of the filming process as it took place.
Georgia was an important backdrop for 'Single Drunk Female' Season 1.
There’s a reason Atlanta, Ga. is now considered the “Hollywood of the South” according to Time. Georgia as a state has done its best to attract the magic and allure of Hollywood since the mid-2000s when former Governor Sonny Perdue signed a lavish tax incentive that producers were instantly attracted to.
Atlanta is the perfect place for suburban-centered stories to be told, much like the story being told in Single Drunk Female, where Samantha is forced to leave the Big Apple behind to return to a small-town lifestyle with her mother. One of the notable Atlanta locations used in the show is at a gastropub called The Glenwood, which is located at 1263 Glenwood Ave.
The sidewalks along Glenwood Avenue and Flat Shoals Avenue were also used for some important scenes, The Cinemaholic notes. Pure Upscale Hair Studio, located at 504 Flat Shoals Ave, serves as a backdrop for a handful of sequences as well. Thanks to intermittent traffic control during the daytime, it was easy for the production team to film scenes in the area without having to fully close down every single street.
Since Season 1 of Single Drunk Female is already receiving a lot of positive feedback from critics and audiences, it’s very likely going to snag a second season. If so, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the second season is also filmed in some of these same locations.