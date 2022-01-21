The Star of 'Single Drunk Female' Is Very Much Married

Showrunners announced that Sofia would play the leading lady in Single Drunk Female in December 2020. The series has a star-studded cast and is loosely based on the life of its creator, Simone Finch. Here’s how to tune in.

According to Simone, the script for Season 1 of Single Drunk Woman was a decade in the making. The writer is now seven years sober and said she can relate to the show's leading lady on a personal level.

“I started writing this in 2012 before I got sober, and then I got sober and I realized it was about a girl getting sober. I called it a living script as it sort of evolved as I got more sober,” Simone told reporters ahead of the show’s premiere.