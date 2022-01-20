Does Lily Mae Harrington's 'Single Drunk Female' Character Help Her BFF Stay Sober?

Although Lily didn't win The Glee Project, that didn't stop her from furthering her acting career. She played the lead role in the 2016 film Some Freaks and had a role in the HBO anthology series Room 104. She also appeared in the 2017 Netflix comedy series Disjointed.

TV and film roles aside, Lily remains a musical theater kid at heart. She wrote a heart-warming tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim on her Instagram, saying that his works were her like her version of Marvel films.