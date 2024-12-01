Home > Entertainment > Movies Production for Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Quest’ Went to Scandinavia for Principal Shooting “Glacier walking is not as glamorous as it sounds,” Lacey shared. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 1 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Hallmark Channel

John Williams, one of Hollywood’s most famous composers, did the score for both Home Alone and Indiana Jones. That’s the type of cinematic synergy it looks like Hallmark is bringing to the table in one of its upcoming holiday movies, The Christmas Quest. You might be like many folks who watch movies and wonder where they were filmed. And if that's a point of curiosity for you, we've got you covered.

Where was 'The Christmas Quest' filmed?

Unlike many Hallmark films that depend on the snowy streets of Vancouver or Toronto, The Christmas Quest was actually filmed in Iceland. Yes, Iceland. And not just in name. The production went all in, shooting on-location in glaciers, lava caves, behind waterfalls, and along Iceland’s famous Golden Circle.

Key street scenes were filmed in Reykjavik, specifically on Skólavörðustígur Street, which will undoubtedly give the film authentic, local flavor. Iceland brings a texture to this film that you’re unlikely to see in most Hallmark movies. They have volcanoes and steaming geothermal pools– making the job of the location scout a layup for creating the background for the lure of Norse myth.

As the legendary director Ridley Scott once said, “Choosing location is integral to the film: in essence, another character.” And Ridley knows what he’s talking about, his latest Gladiator 2, is blowing up at the box office with a tally of $221M so far. It seems that the producers of The Christmas Quest would agree with the Blade Runner director.

While Iceland may not offer the same tax breaks as Canada (you’re not getting a 20%+ rebate on various costs associated with production there), it seemed a no-brainer for this production based on the script.

What's 'The Christmas Quest' about?

Per IMDB, the plot is as follows: Stefanie (Lacey Chabert), an archeologist, and her ex-husband Chase (Kristoffer Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland to find the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads, Iceland’s own Santa Claus-type characters known for their mischief.

Source: Hallmark Channel

For example, Yule Lad ‘Door Slammer’ would stomp floors and slam doors, keeping everyone awake. The spoon licker, yes, licked spoons. These fairytales were in apparently so creepy that in 1746 parents were officially banned for telling their children the stories. While there was probably plenty to be afraid of as a human in 1746, like plague, these stories pale in comparison to The Terrifier where a clown saws a woman in half.

But back to the Hallmark flick: Stefanie and Chase's high-stakes quest quickly turns into a personal journey, as the two must confront their shared past while racing to protect the treasure from falling into the wrong hands. The film sounds like a cross between Indiana Jones and Yuletide TV cheer.

'The Christmas Quest' behind the scenes.

Director Dustin Rikert (Mystic Christmas, A Biltmore Christmas) teamed up with Hallmark heavyweights Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert to bring this epic holiday adventure to the small screen. In an interview with CBS’ Goodday Sacramento, the cast shared some behind-the-scenes goodies.

Source: CBS News

“Glacier walking is not as glamorous as it sounds,” Lacey said with a laugh, recalling a few spills while trying to film Insta-worthy reels. Kristoffer, ever the gentleman, helped her up each time. “We were like, maybe we should put our phones down and just focus on not falling into a crevasse.”

But the challenges seemed like it was ultimately worth it for the film's cast. “We got to see the Northern Lights, explore lava caves, and experience Iceland’s incredible culture,” Lacey shared. “It’s one of those projects you don’t forget.”

Kristoffer added, “This movie is more than your typical Hallmark holiday romance. It’s an adventure. There’s romance, of course, but also action, history, and a lot of heart. It’s something really special.”