The Sam Claflin ‘Count of Monte Cristo’ Series Was Filmed in Several Historic European Locations The European backdrops are gorgeous. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 8 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Masterpiece PBS

Alexandre Dumas's The Count of Monte Cristo is considered a legendary work of classic revenge literature. And there have been a ton of adaptations for film and TV. IMDb lists 29, but there are probably way more, given the fact that the book's original story is license-free and it's such a widely-recognized tale.

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The new Sam Claflin and Jeremy Irons miniseries is the latest one. As a period piece, the show's production team did a fantastic job of transporting viewers to 1815-1838, when the novel takes place. And viewers are wondering: Where was The Count of Monte Cristo filmed?

Source: YouTube | @Masterpiece PBS

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Where was 'The Count of Monte Cristo' miniseries filmed?

If, while watching the series, you were impressed with the movie's visual style and stunning, natural landscapes, there's a reason for that. It's because the cast and crew filmed all throughout France, Italy, and Malta, which is directly in line with Edmond's journey to revenge, and where it takes place in the novel.

Yes, Dumas is a French writer, and Edmond's journey begins there in Marseille, France. In both the novel and the various screen adaptations, he's betrayed by his friend Count Mondego after he works with Danglars and Villefort to frame Edmond as a supporter of Napoleon Bonaparte, who was exiled on April 11, 1814.

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Mondego's decision to frame Dantes is rooted in his jealousy towards Edmond's relationship with Mercedes. Months after he's sent away to jail, she ends up marrying him Mondego as Edmond's languishing in his island prison.

In the Sam Claflin show, there is indeed a beautiful piece of French architecture featured, and that's the Palais-Royal. The 16th-century complex has been on camera in a bunch of other high-profile film projects as well, like Interview With the Vampire, The Da Vinci Code, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Fans of Emily in Paris have probably seen it as well.

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The Place des Vosges in Paris is also a set location in the series, and holds the distinction of being "Paris's oldest planned square," according to Timeout. The area serves as Baron Danglar's home, one of the three main villains who conspired, along with Mondego, to set Edmond up.

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Edmond's county house also served as a hub for production at the Chateau de Suisnes in France. It's about an hour away from Paris, providing enough access to the major city while also giving the film crew enough space to go about their work in peace and quiet.

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In Italy, the Museo Nazionale del Risorgimento Italiano provided the perfect historical backdrop for some of the show's scenes. The location was Italy's first parliament building and now stands as one of the country's most majestic museums.

In Italy, the Palazzo Villanova in Strambino was also utilized, and crew members made a hotel in the south of Turin, located in the Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi, which is an 18th-century hunting lodge. And while Edmonds' apartment is narratively set in France, in terms of production logistics, it was shot in Rome's Palazzo Taverna.

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