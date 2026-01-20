The Shower Incident on 'Below Deck Med' Gives a New Meaning to the Poop Deck Aesha says she feels like she's playing a game of "poop Clue." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 20 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

There have been plenty of messy moments on Below Deck shows over the many seasons of the multiple spinoffs. But when someone pooped in the shower on Below Deck Mediterranean, it rose to the top of the more disgusting storylines the crew has faced. The mystery happens in Season 10 of the Bravo show, and even after the charter guests left, fans were asking who pooped in the shower.

After the crew discovers the mess left under a shower drain but barely washed down, Aesha Scott starts an investigation into who did it and why. She doesn't immediately come up with an answer, but plenty of Below Deck Med fans have discussed who they think pooped in the shower and how the entire issue could have been avoided.

Source: Bravo

Who pooped in the shower on 'Below Deck Med'?

As the charter guests enjoy an '80s-themed party, Aesha and the rest of the crew deal with the aftermath of someone secretly pooping in a shower. Kizzi Kitchener says on the show that she only discovered the one incident, but the smell and the messy cleanup of actually extracting the poop from the shower drain isn't something the crew will soon forget.

Neither Aesha nor Kizzi knows who did it, but the poop is found in what appears to be the bathroom of a guest named Joaquin. But, to be fair, anyone could have used the shower. It isn't revealed on the show who actually pooped in the shower, but fans on Reddit believe they know who the culprit is. Many are also in agreement that the guest should be "banned for life" from joining a charter again.

One user in the thread pointed to a moment in an episode where someone actually refers to Joaquin pooping in the shower. "Early in the episode, the other guests made a crack about him, and poop coming out of him, and Cathy says, 'No, there's actual poo in there, he's actually pooed in the shower.'" Someone else commented, "Judging by the way shots of Joaquin appeared onscreen every time poop was mentioned, it was obviously Joaquin." Unfortunately, though, it isn't revealed on the show.

The 'Below Deck' guest who pooped also left a poor tip.

After all that, and what can only be described as Poopgate, the guests left the crew a pretty lackluster tip. Captain Sandy Yawn tells the crew that the guests left a tip of $16,000, which is $1,400 per person. Compared to what some other guests who don't poop in the shower leave, it's a shock for the crew.

If you poop in the shower you should automatically be kicked off charter #BelowDeckMed — GirlsLoveBravo (@GirlsLoveBravo) December 23, 2025

"Oh, you're gonna s--t in my shower and now leave me a s--t tip?" Aesha says on the show when she talks to the producers about the tip the group left behind. "How kind. You shouldn't have."