'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Was Filmed in More Than a Few Scene-Stealing Locations

Is it really an action movie if there aren't beautiful beaches, green hillsides, and mountainous regions to drive around in between explosions and shootouts?

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, balances action and suspense with gorgeous locations. A sequel to the original Hitman's Bodyguard from 2017, this hilarious sequel focuses on Ryan's character Michael Bryce as a "retired" bodyguard, only to get dragged back into a world of guarding.